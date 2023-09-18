(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Sangre De Cristo Community Care‘s 49th Silver Queen Pageant ended with 98-year-old Dorothy Ohlsen of Bonaventure of Pueblo becoming the Silver Queen out of 27 contestants.

Ohlsen was crowned in a private ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Pueblo County Club. 78-year-old Charlotte Garnett of Chateau at Sharmar was first runner up and 68-year-old Sally Castillo of the Trinidad Inn was crowned Ms. Congeniality.

Community Care said the annual pageant highlights the area’s senior women with good-natured judging of a video interview and display of character and community contribution. The contest is open to women aged 60 and over with contestants nominated by staff and administrators of local skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Contestants represented significant historical events from surviving the dust bowl to pulling people out of rubble from a Category 5 Tornado in Norman, Oklahoma.