$969,000 of illegal weed seized in grow operation bust

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) seized more than 950 marijuana plants and approximately 10 pounds of dried marijuana product worth an estimated $969,000 Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 23.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Lazaro Piloto-Gomez, 57, from Florida was arrested following a search that uncovered an illegal marijuana grow operation in rural southwest Pueblo County. Piloto-Gomez was arrested for cultivation manufacturing of marijuana with intent to distribute (over 50 pounds), per PCSO.

Detectives responded to a home in the 6400 block of Galbreath Rd. after receiving a tip of a possible illegal marijuana grow operation at the property. When detectives arrived, they spoke with the resident later identified as Piloto-Gomez. He admitted to detectives he had more than 12 marijuana plants on the property. PCSO says Colorado state law only allows 12 marijuana plants per household.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search the property including two detached outbuildings and a home. During the search, officers located 939 marijuana plants and an approximate ten-pound bag of dried marijuana product in one of the large outbuildings, which was converted into two grow rooms. 20 additional marijuana plants were found in a smaller detached garage. Detectives also found equipment and supplies typically used for packaging and distributing marijuana.

The Pueblo Regional Building responded and condemned the home and outbuildings due to the major alterations made to the electrical system.

The investigation into this grow operation is ongoing.