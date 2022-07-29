CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Donkey Derby Days returns in August for its 91st year in Cripple Creek and will feature live music from a John Denver tribute artist.

There will be plenty of fun for all ages at the event this year, including the fan favorite donkey races, parade, gold panning, axe throwing, beer garden, and more!

The event is sponsored by the Two Mile High Club – the organization that cares for the famous donkeys of Cripple Creek. All proceeds go back to the care of the donkeys.





Donkey Races at the 2021 Donkey Derby Days

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 with a pancake breakfast, followed by the parade at 11 a.m. The evening will be capped off with a free concert at City Center Park featuring Ted Vigil in a John Denver tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Rocky Mountain High.

For more information about the event, and for donation information to help support the donkeys, head to cripplecreekdonkeys.com.