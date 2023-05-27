(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a 911 caller reported themself for shooting another person Friday evening on May 27.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., officers were called to the Santa Fe Trail near the 2400 block of Steel Drive on reports of a shooting.

The caller told CSPD they had shot a person and remained at the scene. Arriving officers found an individual suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The caller also had visible injuries, said CSPD.

Both persons were taken to hospitals for treatment. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.