90th Annual Donkey Derby Days kicks off; see full schedule

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The 90th Annual Donkey Derby day is in full swing!

According to the city’s website, people from all over the world travel to downtown Cripple Creek “to be inspired by the town’s resident donkey herd, believed to be distant relatives of the original donkeys from the town’s Gold Rush days.”

Check out the slideshow below to see some of Saturday's festivities.













































Donkey Derby Race Winners: Michael and Trevor from Colorado Springs













This year’s event lasts August 14-15th. To learn more about Cripple Creek’s donkey history, visit Cripple Creeks’ Two Mile High Club’s website.

Below you will find Saturday and Sunday’s full schedule of events.

Saturday, August 14

8:00 AM – Pancake Breakfast – Cripple Creek Fire Station

11:00 AM – 90th Anniversary Parade

2:00 PM – Donkey Derby Races – Fifth Street at Carr Avenue

3:00 PM – Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band – City Hall Pocket Park

Sunday, August 15

8:00 AM – Pancake Breakfast – Cripple Creek Fire Station

11:00 AM – Maddux Band – City Hall Pocket Park

2:00 PM – Donkey Derby Races – Fifth Street at Carr Avenue

All Day Both Days

* Retail Vendors, Donkeys, #20 Engine, Museum Exhibits – Cripple Creek District Museum

* Axe Throwing, Florissant Fossil Bus, Inflatable Races – 400 Block of E. Bennett Avenue

* Beer Garden, Donkeys, Food, Music, Skits – City Hall Pocket Park

* Kid’s Zone, Bounce House, Chuckwagon, Photos, Stick Pony Races, Face Painting, Stilt Walkers, Juggler, Games, Handmade Ice Cream – City Park, Frist Street & Bennett Avenue

* Donkeys, Skits, Museum – Outlaw & Lawmen Jail Museum

Location

Bennett Avenue Cripple Creek, CO 80813.

For questions, email twomilehighclub@gmail.com.