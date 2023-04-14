(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 9-year-old girl hit by a car at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Overton Street, near Airport Road on Tuesday, April 11, died of her injuries on Wednesday, April 12, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Tuesday, CSPD was called to the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Overton St. about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 9-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said, on Wednesday the girl died from her injuries.

On Thursday, April 13 the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the girl and identified her. Due to her age, her name will not be released.

CSPD said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Police said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the investigation.

This is the 17th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year.

Last year there were nine fatal crashes by this time, according to CSPD. There have been 64 fatal crashes in the last 365 days.