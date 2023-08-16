9/11 Stair climb at Weidner Field remembers fallen heroes

Editor’s Note: Corrected names of organizations participating in the event.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fountain Fire Department (FFD), along with Carson Firefighter’s Association, and Fountain Professional Firefighters Local 4369 will be climbing the stairs at Weidner Field Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

The event will honor the firefighters and thousands of Americans who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and fallen Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra who recently died in the line of duty on Feb. 11, 2023.

Courtesy: Fountain Fire Department

“Everyone is welcome to come out, climb with us and show your support for this great country,” wrote FFD.

The registration fee will be $50 and will include a 2023 Memorial Stair Climb t-shirt with Officer Becerra’s end-of-watch date. FFD said there will be a bounce house and other fun activities for children.

You can pre-register by scanning the QR Code on the flyer, you can also register the day of the event from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Step-off time will start at 8:46 am.