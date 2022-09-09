COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mitchell High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) commemorated the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by honoring the lives lost during the tragedy, including that of a former student.

The annual 9/11 memorial ceremony paid a special tribute to Kathryn Yancey LaBorie, a 1975 graduate of Mitchell High School, who was a flight attendant aboard United Airlines Flight 175. LaBorie’s plane was the second aircraft to crash into the World Trade Center.

As part of the tribute, a wreath was laid by Yancey’s family and JROTC cadets during the ceremony. They also announced the winner of the Kathryn Yancey LaBorie Memorial Scholarship for 2022.

The Mitchell High School community also honored the military personnel, firefighters, police officers, and civilians who died during the tragedy.