83 units impacted in Boulder apartment fire

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A large fire caused a lot of damage at an apartment complex in Boulder early Tuesday morning near 23rd and Pearl Street.
Boulder Fire Rescue said multiple agencies helped to battle the fire.
“We are asking folks to please avoid the area,” shared BFR.
Boulder Fire Rescue originally said some residents suffered minor injuries. However, fire officials sent an update at 5:40 a.m. saying there were no reported injuries.
The Red Cross is also on scene helping displaced residents, according to BFR.
BFR said 83-units were impacted by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.