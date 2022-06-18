COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for attempting to run after crashing into a motorcycle early morning.

81-year-old Rudolph Gallegos was cited for Felony Hit and Run charges along with additional traffic and criminal charges.

Just before 9 a.m., CSPD were notified of a hit and run involving a motorcycle and car.

Upon arrival, witnesses directed officers toward the car fleeing the area. Officers were able to make contact and stop the car.

Investigations revealed that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Chelton when it was struck by a car making a left turn to Zebulon from eastbound Chelton.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital for serious injuries.