8,000+ acre search underway in Baca County for missing Broomfield camper

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — At least 100 people are searching for a Broomfield man who went missing while camping Sunday night at Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Southeast (SE) Region, Eben Bartholomew, 28, was last seen at Two Buttes Reservoir, about 40 miles south of Lamar, on Aug. 29.

Eben Bartholomew; photo courtesy of Baca County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Baca County Sheriff’s Office, Bartholomew never returned to his campsite where his vehicle, cellphone, and wallet were located. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black tropical print shorts.

Bartholomew’s friends told authorities they saw a large group of people swimming in a pond below a nearby dam and jumping from cliffs late Sunday.

In a series of tweets, CPW said over 100 people are searching the 8,533-acre wildlife area, both on land and water.

ALERT: A search is underway for a missing camper at Two Buttes State Wildlife Area, about 40 miles south of Lamar in far SE CO. @COParksWildlife was notified Monday evening that a 28-year-old Broomfield man had not been seen by his companions since midnight Sunday. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/BccMwJryg1 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 31, 2021

The CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT), family, friends, CPW staff, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteer firefighters are all involved. A drone has also been utilized.

Picture courtesy of the CPW SE Region

If you have any information regarding Bartholomew’s whereabouts, contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife or the Baca County Sheriff’s Office.