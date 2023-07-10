(COLORADO SPRINGS) — They were born in the 1940s and 1950s and they’re still hitting the greens in a day of golf dedicated to their entire generation. It’s the 11th Annual Octogenarian Golf Tournament at Colorado Springs Country Club, where 80 and 90-year-olds showed off their skills in a nine-hole golf tournament.

We’ve all heard the saying, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away,’ but how about golf? At the annual octogenarian golf tournament, you have to be at least 80 or turning 80 this year to play.

“It’s a very popular tournament,” said Madge Burbach, who participated in the tournament.

There were multiple awards given out on Monday, July 10, and just goes to show how active these folks still are.

“You have to stay active, you have to be communicating with your neighbors and doing positive things,” Burbach explained. “I would encourage anybody to do that and take up golf because it is the one sport that you can play for the rest of your life.”

The event is sponsored by Mackenzie Place, an award-winning senior living facility located in Colorado Springs. Mackenzie Place celebrates the seniors in the community every year with this golf tournament, but some say they get out to play every week.

“I am a member of the Colorado Springs Country Club and I usually try to play two to three times a week, nine holes each time,” Burbach explained.

The event is a wonderful opportunity to play a nine-hole golf tournament on a certified sanctuary golf course at no cost. Players could choose between a short course or a longer one and almost all of them went long.

“Just getting outside and getting the extra exercise is the best part for seniors,” said Marge Stout, another tournament participant.

These golfers are encouraging other 80 to 90-year-olds to stay active.

“They should go and take lessons and go to the driving range and see if they can hit the ball, no one cares if they’re fantastic at it, as long as they’re outside getting exercise,” Stout said.

No matter your score, the golfers say any day spent on the green is unforgettable.

“Playing today was one of my better scores, I think it was because I was such a good friend and had fun out there,” Burbach said.

Winners were announced in various categories including the front 9, back 9, men and women’s straightest drive, most experienced player, and more.