80 Pueblo Police recruits take on physical agility test

PUEBLO, Colo.– More than 80 aspiring police officers took on the Pueblo Police Department’s physical agility test on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

“It’s nerve-wracking. I’ve been thinking about it for three weeks,” said Blake Wilson, recruit.

Wilson is in the process of trying to become a police officer with PPD and successfully completed their agility test.

The test is referred to as a challenging feat by officers who’ve done it in the past. It consists of sprinting two flights of stairs, jumping over a 4ft. wall, crawling in tight spaces, leaping hurdles, dragging 150 lbs, shooting and balancing. The test must be completed within a 2 minute and 45 second time frame.

“It tests applicants on certain things and stuff they may see while on the job,” said Corporal Jeff Furney with Pueblo Police.

Eighty people showed up but only 50 made the cut.

Departments all across the country are seeing shortages in officers, including Pueblo Police. One hundred officers typically make up their patrol, but as of now only 79 make up that division.

“I believe that we are in a funk as everyone knows, but we are going to pull out of it with candidates with that mindset that they want to do the right thing,” said Furney.

This is only the beginning for the recruits–a written test and background check follows until they make it to the Police Academy.

“We have a lot of dedicated applicants who you could tell put a lot of effort and training to come and do the best they can and those are the people we are going to hire and they will make up good cops,” said Furney.