8-year-old German Shepherd rescue healed of heartworm

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An 8-year-old German Shepherd who arrived at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) spent months healing from heartworm.

Courtesy of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

After receiving multiple medications and injections, Jordan, was healed of heartworm within four months of continuous vet checkups and a strict exercise regime, said HSPPR.

“Treating heartworm is no easy feat, but we are happy to say Jordan was resilient and got the Happy Tail she deserved,” HSPPR stated.

Throughout February, HSPPR’s Pueblo Wellness Clinic will offer a special deal to help pet owners keep their furry friends’ hearts safe. If your four-legged valentine tests negative for heartworm, you will receive six months of free heartworm preventatives and dewormers, which is more than a $45 value, according to HSPPR.

Schedule your appointment at the Pueblo Wellness Clinic by visiting their website.