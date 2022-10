(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for 74-year-old Bernice who went missing on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

EPSO said that Bernice was last seen on Tuesday near 1400 Chadwick Drive near South Academy Boulevard and I-25, around 9:30 p.m. Bernice suffered symptoms related to cognitive decline, according to EPSO. She was last seen wearing white sneakers, an unknown top, tan capris, a wedding ring, and a silver watch.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO asks if you see her call (719) 390-5555.