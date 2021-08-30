719 Food Truck Fest Fundraiser launches Sept. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is launching its 719 Food Truck Fest Fundraiser for Police Foundation on Wednesday, Sept. 1, starting at 11:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m, at 5410 Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Ten percent of all lunch and dinner sales from 19 different food trucks will be donated to support the foundation in meeting the needs of local police forces.
The trucks attending the event are as follows:
- Cowgirl Kettle Corn
- Road-Tisserie
- Cluckin’ Chicken Food Trailer
- Crepes-N-Go
- Smallcakes: A Cupcakery & Creamery
- Sosa’s Pupuseria
- Twisted American
- Gyro Döner
- Man Cave Meat Company
- Lucy I’m Home
- Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap
- Smokin’ J’s BBQ
- Scratch Mobile Kitchen
- American Seoul Food
- Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream – An Ice Cream Sandwich Truck
- Mischef Food Truck and Catering
- Solsage Food Truck
- The Fiesta Grill
- Happy Eats Pasta Truck
Bite My Axe mobile ax-throwing will also be at the event.
To learn more about the Police Foundation, click here.