719 Food Truck Fest Fundraiser launches Sept. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is launching its 719 Food Truck Fest Fundraiser for Police Foundation on Wednesday, Sept. 1, starting at 11:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m, at 5410 Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Ten percent of all lunch and dinner sales from 19 different food trucks will be donated to support the foundation in meeting the needs of local police forces.

Courtesy of the 719 Food Truck Fest Fundraiser

The trucks attending the event are as follows:

Bite My Axe mobile ax-throwing will also be at the event.

To learn more about the Police Foundation, click here.