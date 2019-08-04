7 wounded in a Chicago shooting near a playground

Seven people were wounded Sunday in another shooting, this time in Chicago near Douglas Park on the West Side.
A group was gathered in the West Side park when someone opened fire from a black Camaro.
The victims range in age from 19 to 25, most stabilized but a 21-year-old man who was hit in the groin, still in critical condition.
This shooting comes hours after two other mass shootings; first in El Paso, Texas then Dayton, Ohio. Sunday’s bloodshed in Ohio was this year’s 32nd mass killing by firearms in the U.S.
A mass killing is defined by the Justice Department as three or more killings in a single episode. There is no legal definition for the term “mass shooting,” despite its frequent use by gun control groups and the news media, reports the New York Times