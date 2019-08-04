1  of  2
Breaking News
Officer-involved shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Police source: 18 killed, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting

7 wounded in a Chicago shooting near a playground

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police tape_154615

Seven people were wounded Sunday in another shooting, this time in Chicago near Douglas Park on the West Side.

A group was gathered in the West Side park when someone opened fire from a black Camaro.

The victims range in age from 19 to 25, most stabilized but a 21-year-old man who was hit in the groin, still in critical condition.

This shooting comes hours after two other mass shootings; first in El Paso, Texas then Dayton, Ohio. Sunday’s bloodshed in Ohio was this year’s 32nd mass killing by firearms in the U.S.

A mass killing is defined by the Justice Department as three or more killings in a single episode. There is no legal definition for the term “mass shooting,” despite its frequent use by gun control groups and the news media, reports the New York Times

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story