(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will provide Thanksgiving meals to over 1,500 local military servicemembers, veterans, and military families Thursday, Nov. 17.

With 1200 donated turkeys and 300 donated grocery gift cards, Mt. Carmel will provide Thanksgiving meals through Operation Turkeys for Troops from noon to 3 p.m.

The event has been hosted on the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center campus for the past six years. Recipients of the holiday turkeys were identified by local military chaplains, Mt. Carmel case managers and peer navigators.

“Mt. Carmel is proud to [serve] Thanksgiving meals to military, veterans, and families in need this holiday,” said Retired Army Col. Bob McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel Executive Director. “We’re grateful for the support of our community partners and sponsors who make this event possible and we wish all the members of our local military community a very happy Thanksgiving.”

Beyond Operation Turkeys for Troops, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center provides transition and employment assistance, health and wellness services, and supportive services to local military, veterans and their families. Mt. Carmel often partners with base chaplains and local organizations supporting the military, Gold Star families, and wounded warriors to provide food assistance vouchers and more.