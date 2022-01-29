6-Year-old from Fountain gets royal treatment

COLORADO — Maya Pena, a 6-year-old from Fountain, received royal treatment on Saturday in Castle Rock, thanks to the effort of Douglas County High School Students and Make-A-Wish Colorado.

Maya had a wish.

“She wanted to go to Disney World and meet the princesses,” said Teresa Pena, Maya’s mom.

Maya was all-smiles during the event. Credit: Rachel Saurer

But Maya has leukemia and Disney World is far away. So the students at DCHS brought Disney to her. Some students dressed up as her favorite princesses, and others worked behind the scenes to give Maya a perfect, Disney-themed day.

“Showing our support for her, it means a lot, knowing that I’m doing something for somebody else and making somebody else’s life better and not just for myself,” said Luke Mole, DCHS Student Body Vice President.

Many members of the community showed up to show their support. Credit: Rachel Saurer

The students recruited members of the community to come out and show their support for Maya — and the community delivered. The Castle Rock Fire Rescue brought their fire engine and ambulance, blaring their sirens as they headed up the parade. The mayor of Castle Rock, Jason Gray, arrived to meet the guest of honor. And of course a long line of Disney-decorated cars all made their way past Maya’s red throne with people honking and waving.

“When we partner with schools, it’s a really sweet opportunity for these kids who are waiting for their wish to feel love and support from local communities,” said Sarah Grosh, Make-A-Wish Colorado Director of Community Development.

This is DCHS’s 10th annual Wish Week, and their second year of organizing a parade for a Make-A-Wish kid. Students who participated in the event said they hope students following after them can keep it going and continue the tradition.

Maya poses with Tinkerbell and Snow White for a picture. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“That’s like the main thing is that you’re showing your generosity and you’re being selfless and you’re helping somebody else and that’s the biggest thing for me is that I know I’m making a difference, no matter how big or small, at least I’m doing something good for others,” Mole said.

The event concluded with students escorting Maya through the school hallways which were lined with Disney decorations. Through all of this, DCHS said they hope to raise 70-thousand dollars during this year’s Wish Week, which ends February 11th, in an effort to continue to help other kids battling critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish is always looking for support and volunteers. For more information how to give back, click here.