(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The upcoming cold weather snap has everyone thinking about ways to stay warm. Children are especially susceptible to falling temps and frigid air. Here are 6 tips from Dennis Coonan, program manager and athletic trainer for the Sports Medicine Center at Children’s Hospital Colorado, on keeping kids warm and healthy during extreme temps.
- Better safe than sorry: if the temperature is below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, consider discontinuing outdoor activities for kids unless there’s a way to rewarm periodically.
- Limit time outdoors: keep it to 45 minutes when the temps fall below 25 degrees Fahrenheit unless there’s a way to rewarm periodically.
- Don’t rely on temperature only: wind and moisture can dramatically change the effects of cold on exposed skin. If there’s snowfall or freezing rain, compensate by keeping your child’s skin well-covered.
- Recognize signs of frostbite: swelling, numbness, and tingling in fingertips or toes can be signs of frostbite. Rewarm the skin slowly, with warm (rather than hot) water to avoid burns.
- Hypothermia affects kids faster: remember that kids under the age of 10 will become hypothermic quicker and more easily than older children and adults. If a child is shivering uncontrollably or exhibiting lethargy, bring them into a warm space as soon as possible, replace wet clothes with dry ones, and elevate body temperature.
- Plenty of food and water: keep core temperatures up by providing nutritious food and keeping them hydrated.
Thanks to Children’s Hospital Colorado for sending over these helpful tips. Stay safe and have fun this weekend!