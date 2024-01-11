(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The upcoming cold weather snap has everyone thinking about ways to stay warm. Children are especially susceptible to falling temps and frigid air. Here are 6 tips from Dennis Coonan, program manager and athletic trainer for the Sports Medicine Center at Children’s Hospital Colorado, on keeping kids warm and healthy during extreme temps.

Better safe than sorry: if the temperature is below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, consider discontinuing outdoor activities for kids unless there’s a way to rewarm periodically. Limit time outdoors: keep it to 45 minutes when the temps fall below 25 degrees Fahrenheit unless there’s a way to rewarm periodically. Don’t rely on temperature only: wind and moisture can dramatically change the effects of cold on exposed skin. If there’s snowfall or freezing rain, compensate by keeping your child’s skin well-covered. Recognize signs of frostbite: swelling, numbness, and tingling in fingertips or toes can be signs of frostbite. Rewarm the skin slowly, with warm (rather than hot) water to avoid burns. Hypothermia affects kids faster: remember that kids under the age of 10 will become hypothermic quicker and more easily than older children and adults. If a child is shivering uncontrollably or exhibiting lethargy, bring them into a warm space as soon as possible, replace wet clothes with dry ones, and elevate body temperature. Plenty of food and water: keep core temperatures up by providing nutritious food and keeping them hydrated.

Thanks to Children’s Hospital Colorado for sending over these helpful tips. Stay safe and have fun this weekend!