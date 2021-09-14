5th Annual Guns N’ Grannies to be held Sept. 18

28 Sep 1997: The grill of a vintage car at the Marlboro 500 at the California Speedway in Fontana, California. Mandatory Credit: Jon Ferrey /Allsport

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. – Cappella of Pueblo West will be hosting their 5th Annual Guns N’ Grannie’s event on Saturday, Sept. 18.



The event gets its name from a joint venture between Cappella of Pueblo West Assisted Living and Prairie Sporting Goods, two neighboring businesses in the Pueblo West community.

The event will host a classic car and hot rod show, live music by The Coopersonics, free food from various local farms and donations from local businesses.



All proceeds will be given to the Pueblo West Fire Department, to help give back for all the assistance they provide the greater community throughout the year.

Past Guns ‘N Grannies events have had up to 500 people in attendance with over 50 classic cars being put on display.

