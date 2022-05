TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County Animal Control has evacuated 59 animals from the High Park Fire as of Sunday.

PBJ Cattle Company has assisted with sheltering evacuated live stock. Food for the animals have been donated by Divide Feed.

The County Animal Response Team (CART) and Park County Animal Control along with other volunteers have been volunteering with the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter to aid in evacuation efforts.