$500 reward increased to $1,500 to find shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Saturday, Nov. 6, a suspect riding a black & yellow dirt bike fired shots into a vehicle, killing 32-year-old Jessica Maez of Colorado Springs and wounding her husband.

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Galley Road.

Courtesy of Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to arrest of this person, and recently, a citizen has added $1,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

If you have information or see a person or dirt bike fitting the description, call 719-634-STOP (7867) or log on to www.crimestop.net and complete the information form. Your information can be submitted anonymously.

“Detectives are working hard to identify the suspect and locate the motorcycle. We are asking for help from our community for any information about this suspect, their whereabouts or anything they may know about this terrible crime. I would ask that you call Crime Stoppers if you have information that will help us,” said Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vince Niski.