COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating the murder of a five-year-old girl who died from blunt force injuries.

CSPD officers responded to an urgent request for assistance by the Colorado Springs Fire Department as they were attempting to save the life of five-year-old Emily Canales.

Canales was transported to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

An autopsy was conducted along with an extensive joint investigation with the Crimes Against Children Unit and CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled Canales’ death a homicide from blunt force injuries on June 14.

CSPD Detectives continued the investigation in cooperation with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On June 28, Crimes Against Children Detectives were granted arrest warrants for both 27-year-old Brianne Escamilla, the mother of Canales, and 26-year-old Matthew Urias, the mother’s boyfriend. They were both charged with Murder in the First Degree.

CSPD’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force took responsibility of locating and arresting Escamilla and Urias. Urias was taken into custody on June 29. Escamilla was taken into custody on July 5 in Littleton, Colorado.

Emily’s death is the 26th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, CSPD investigated 21 homicides in the City of Colorado Springs.