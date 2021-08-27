5-week old hippo starts teething at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The now five-week-old baby hippo at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is growing more and more every day.

Phil, lead keeper for Water’s Edge: Africa, at the zoo said in the video called “Baby Boy Hippo’s 5-Week Update”, “This little one is growing fast. He’s gaining about a pound a day.”

Mother and baby’s health are doing very well. His tusks are beginning to poke through his gum line as he has entered the teething phase as a human baby would.

The baby boy does not have a name at this time, though the zoo says it will be settling on the right name at some point in the near future.

The zoo’s latest installment for the baby’s health is the “baby-proof gate” which prevents the little one from slipping through the bars of the exhibit and mingling with guests.

Phil added in the video that early in the morning or later in the afternoon is the best time to catch the mother and baby in action.

To visit the new hippo and others at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, visit their website here.