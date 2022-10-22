(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a five-vehicle traffic crash that occurred after a CSPD cruiser collided with another vehicle Saturday morning on Oct. 22.

At approximately 9:42 a.m., CSPD was responding to an assault in progress near the corner of E. Platte and Iowa Avenue. Officers had activated emergency lights and sirens while traveling to the crime scene, according to police reports.

As police traveled through the intersection of E. Platte Avenue and N. Circle Drive, one marked CSPD cruiser collided with another vehicle. The momentum of the vehicles carried them into additional traffic. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, said CSPD.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. It is unclear if any parties were harmed during the collision.

All roads were closed for several hours except northbound traffic on Circle Drive, including the intersection of Platte and Circle. All roadways were open as of 2:25 p.m.