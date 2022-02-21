5 things we know about 5 people found dead in Commerce City apartment

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is issuing a stern warning after five people were found dead inside an apartment on Sunday afternoon.

“No drug is safe right now,” Brian Mason, Adams County District Attorney said.

Police said the victims were found inside the apartment around 3:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of East 104th Avenue.

Here are five things we know about the investigation so far:

Five adults were found dead inside the apartment A 4-month-old baby and an adult woman were found alive, both are expected to survive The preliminary investigation suggests victims thought they were taking one drug and it was actually something else that may have been laced with fentanyl Firefighters tested the area of the apartment to rule out hazardous gasses as a cause Substances were found inside the apartment and investigators are still working to determine what those substances are

Chief Clint Nichols with the Commerce City Police Department said that if drugs were the cause of death, “they were really bad no one was able to get to a phone and call 911— it happened quickly.”