DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.

If you’re planning on heading to Civic Center Park for the parade and rally, here are five things to know:

1. What time does it start?

The pre-rally starts at Civic Center Park at 9 a.m. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station at Wynkoop and 17th.

2. Where can I park?

Parking will be very limited in downtown Denver and several roads will be closed. The Avalanche suggested people take public transportation, ride a bike, or use a scooter to get to downtown.

Parade route (Colorado Avalanche)

These are the roads that the City of Denver said will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday:

Wednesday, June 29th Bannock St, Colfax to 14th Ave, 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Thursday, June 30th 14th Ave between Delaware St and Broadway, 6 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. Bannock St from Colfax to 13th Ave, 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. Cherokee St from Colfax to 13th Ave, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.



3. What will happen at the rally and parade?

The Colorado Avalanche said there will be live music, season highlight reels, a live video feed from the parade, and more. Once the parade arrives, the City and County of Denver will hold a program to honor the team. The program will feature the following:

Colorado Avalanche players, coaches, and management

E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock

Avalanche mascot, Bernie!

Avalanche Ice Patrol

4. What should you bring to the rally and parade?

Water

Sunscreen

Colorado Avalanche gear

5. What will the weather be like?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said it will be a dry, sunny morning with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

FOX31 will carry the parade live on TV and in the app on FOX31 NOW.