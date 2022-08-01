EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado is seeing something unusual during a political season that is typically quiet. Several candidates have requested a recount of the primary election, including three in El Paso County.

“It’s not typical by any means what we’re seeing here,” said Chuck Broerman, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

Clerk and Recorder Broerman explains its common to see a recount in our state, but three requests in one county?

“It’s just a little puzzling, but it is their right to do so, they are paying for that cost. It’s approximately $20,000 to do that,” Broerman said.

Peter Lupia, candidate for the county Clerk and Recorder, Rae Ann Webber, candidate for the County Coroner, and Lynda Zamora Wilson, candidate for State Senator District 9, all lost their respective races by a substantial difference.

“These contests with these candidates, most of them are in double digits,” Broerman explains.

June primary election results courtesy of El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s office.

Candidate Lupia received 35% of votes, candidates Weber and Wilson acquired 34%, each losing their race by a more than 30% difference.

“After the recount is done, I do hope that candidates will accept the outcome of elections,” Jena Griswold, Colorado Secretary of State said.

The requested recount must be conducted in the same manner as the original tabulation. El Paso County is conducting a machine count even though all three candidates requested a hand count.

Tabulation for the recount is well underway with over 60,000 counted by August 1. Three Colorado counties have already completed their recount and noted no difference in results.

“That’s what I firmly expect here in El Paso County,” Broerman said.