5 arrests made in connection to Boulder riot; more to come, police say

This Sunday, March 7, 2021, photo released by the City of Boulder shows the smashed windshield of a Terradyne light armored patrol vehicle at the Boulder Police Department in Boulder, Colo. Boulder Police confirms three members of their SWAT team were injured with bricks and rocks. They also say their armored rescue vehicle and fire truck sustained heavy damage. Authorities say they will seek criminal charges against participants in a massive party near the University of Colorado that devolved into a violent confrontation with police this weekend. (Boulder Police Department/ City of Boulder via AP)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police arrested five individuals in relation to the riot that took place in the University Hill neighborhood on March 6.

Twenty-one-year-old Boland Dodge and two 24-year-olds, Brandon and Eric Hoover, were booked on misdemeanor counts of engaging in a riot and violating public health orders.

Dodge was also charged with obstructing government operations. The Hoovers were additionally charged with disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions, obstructing a highway and disorderly conduct. All three were released from jail.

Garrett Doyle, 22, was arrested on felony counts of menacing and criminal attempt second-degree assault on a peace officer. Doyle was also booked on the same charges as Dodge and the Hoovers.

Twenty-year-old Parker Clemons was arrested on engaging in a riot, violating the public health order and criminal mischief.

What began as a large gathering on a Saturday night turned into a block party and then a riot when rocks and bricks were thrown at officers, and a SWAT vehicle and fire truck were damaged. Several vehicles on the street were damaged and the area was absolutely trashed.

Video and photos were submitted to Boulder and CU police to help identify people involved. Officials report more arrests will be made as they continue the investigation.

New video of people on the fire truck and setting off fireworks has been released to help police identify those involved. New footage of the car being flipped over has been posted and police ask anyone with information about the people in the videos to contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).