PUEBLO, Colo. — The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo Foundation has planned a community event that will include a fireworks show, food vendors, live entertainment performed by Rhett Haney, and a posting of our nation’s colors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

The Foundation will be closing Alan Hamel Avenue and Main Street to ensure plenty of open space for people to watch the fireworks, grab a meal, and enjoy the live entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and not forget their dancing boots!

4th of July Celebration Schedule:

12:00 p.m. – Boats open

4:00 p.m. – Event starts

7:00 – 7:30 p.m. – Posting of our Nations Colors (Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team)

7:50 – 9:20 p.m. – Rhett Haney performance

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks show begins

The event is free and open to the public.