4th of July celebrations in Tri-Lakes

TRI-LAKES, Colo. — Looking for a way to celebrate this holiday weekend? The Tri-Lakes area has you covered!

Several events are scheduled for this July 4th weekend. See the full list below:

Pancake Breakfast

When: July 3rd; 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Where: St. Peter Catholic Church 55 Jefferson St.

Tickets: At the door

Palmer Lake 4th of July Virtual and In-Person Fun Run

When: July 3rd

Where: Anywhere

Description: Run, skip, gallop, walk, shuffle or hustle on July 4th with your friends and family to support Palmer Lake Elementary School at the 36th Annual July 4th Fun Run.

Monument Hill Kiwanis 4th of July Parade

When: July 3rd

Description: Children’s parade and main parade throughout Downtown Monument. Access the Monument Hill Kiwanis website.

Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Street Fair

When: July 3rd

Description: The Chamber of Commerce will show case a variety of vendors on Second and Washington Streets including festival foods, arts, local businesses and non-profits. Vendor registration is now open for the street fair.

Family Friendly Beer Garden in Limbach Park

When: July 3rd, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Description: Open to all ages, but must be 21 and older to purchase/consume alcohol. No outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed into Limbach Park.

Live at Limbach! Live Bands at Limbach Park

When: July 3rd; 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Description: Enjoy live music from Colorado musicians at the Limbach Park Bandshell. See the band lineup below:

Wirewood Station : 11:30/11:45 a.m. or at end of parade to 1:15 p.m.

: 11:30/11:45 a.m. or at end of parade to 1:15 p.m. 101st Army County Band : 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

: 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. Atomic Fireballs: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Editor’s note: Know of an event that is not on this list? Email us at news@fox21news.com.