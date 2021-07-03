4th of July Art Fair in Cañon City kicks off with more than 60 juried artists

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Despite complications due to COVID-19, Cañon City art lovers will still be able to browse and shop among local artists and their works.

From July 3-4, people can meet more than 60 juried artists and explore paintings, sculptures, glasswork, photography, ceramics, woodwork, as well as handcrafted goods.

Veterans Park is located in Cañon City, right at the entrance to town and along the road to the Royal Gorge Bridge, which is the nation’s highest suspension bridge.

The area also features a railroad passenger train, a Riverwalk, wineries, art galleries, antique shops, museums, dinosaur fossils, hiking and mountain biking trails, fishing, zip lining, river rafting, scenic drives, a Tunnel Road, as well as specialty shops and restaurants.

Admission is free.

According to Colorado Events, the 2021 Garden of the Arts in Manitou Springs has been postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19. The 4th of July Art Fair in Cañon City is in place of the Garden of the Arts event.