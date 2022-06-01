FORT CARSON, Colo. — Several 4th Infantry Division units will conduct a live-fire training exercise from Jun 2 through Jun 8.

The Fort Carson Public Affairs Office says increased noise and dust should be expected. This includes in the evening and throughout the night due to large-caliber training with live munitions.

The training is required to prepare soldiers for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe.

Fort Carson will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. The city says they are willing to work through any noise issues that may arise.

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.