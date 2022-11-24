4th Infantry Division honors Vietnam War Ivy Soldiers

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — The 4th Infantry Division kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with over 8,000 individuals participating in a division physical training (PT) event commemorating Ivy Soldiers who fought in Vietnam on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

55 years ago, the Battle of Dak To lasted 20 days in the central highlands of Vietnam. The fight included the battle for Hill 875, which lasted 110 hours, according to the 4th Infantry Division.

Courtesy of 4th Infantry Division

Simulated artillery and machine gun fire pierced the ears of over 8,000 Ivy Soldiers as they navigated through the dense shrubbery, anti-tank trenches, and barbed wire of the 2.43 miles obstacle course. Participants carried equipment and weights as they advanced to their destination to accomplish the mock mission.