(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The City of Fountain Public Safety Department and Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 is hosting the 4th annual sensory-friendly ‘Autism Night Out’ for any child with special needs and their families who reside in the Fountain community.

The event will be held on Tuesday, April 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

The event will be held at Metcalfe Park this year. It is usually held at Fountain Fire Station #1, but the new location will help accommodate the number of guests, as well as the fire and police equipment.

Kids will have a chance to meet members of the City of Fountain Public Safety Team, try on equipment, and sit in a police cruiser and fire truck. Fountain Police Department said the event is a great opportunity for the kids to experience these things in a low-stress environment.