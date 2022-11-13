(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Around 800 veterans and their families were served at the fourth annual Southern Colorado Food Distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) campus.

Care and Share was the lead partner providing fresh produce including fruits, vegetables, meat, pastries, supplies and hygiene products donated from area businesses. Local non-profit agencies from Otero, Bent, Conejos, Custer and Las Animas counties received vouchers to pick up food and hygiene products at the event and distribute the care packages to local veterans in their respective communities, according to CSUP.

“I know that there is food scarcity among our veterans. Often, our veterans are overlooked, or they don’t know how to reach out and ask for help. We are grateful that other organizations take the lead to make sure that they’re taken care of,” said Tanya Quintana, Program Director at the Center for American Values.

As food insecurity becomes a growing concern, the Center of American Values says they hope the event becomes larger with each passing year. Feed the Children, Humana, Xcel Energy were also co-sponsors of the event.

“It’s important to have an opportunity to not only give to our students who we know have food insecurities, but it’s an opportunity to give back to the community as well to ensure that they have food,” said Laura Barela, Director of the Military and Veteran Success Center at CSU Pueblo. “It’s nice as a campus community to get together and give back, it’s always important.”