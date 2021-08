COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to Olympic City USA, 47% of the 113 medals won by Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics have been won by athletes with ties to Colorado Springs.

Olympic City USA found that 20 of the 39 (51.3%) gold medals received, 17 of the 41 (41.5%) silver medals received, and 16 of the 33 (48.5%) bronze medals received were won by athletes who have lived and/or trained in Colorado Springs.

Courtesy of Olympic City USA

To stay up-to-date on the latest Olympic news, click here.