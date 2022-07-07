Balloons gather at Memorial Park Friday morning, ahead of this weekend’s Labor Day Lift Off. / Krista Witiak – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — Partnerships for 46th Labor Day Lift Off with the Rainbow Ryders announced new festival highlights for 2022.

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off is ranked in the top balloon festivals in the world by US News and World Report. New data by the Visit Colorado Springs estimates this event brings in $9.4 million.

A few traditions will return again to the festival this year:

Balloon Lift-Offs & Balloon Glows: 75 balloons will float in the Colorado Springs sky for the largest balloon festival in Colorado. Daily morning balloon lift-offs will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunset balloon glows will start at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 & Sept. 4.

New 2022 festival highlights include:

Colorado Springs Aloft: The Colorado Springs Aloft is joining the balloon festival and will take place in the Pavilion at the Banning Lewis Ranch on Sept. The kick-off event will feature food trucks, music, family activities, and balloons.

Entertainment