(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) recently took in a large group of finches whose previous owners couldn’t care for them anymore, and HSPPR is now looking to find them a new home.

HSPPR said a family became overwhelmed by the number of birds they had and brought in 46 finches that they couldn’t care for anymore.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

HSPPR said finches are social birds and will need to be adopted in pairs or small groups. Birds have specific diets and need fresh water every day. HSPPR also said different birds need different kinds of cages and finches require space to spread out and go for limited flights.

If you are unable to donate but would like to help, HSPPR said you can donate or volunteer. HSPPR is an independent, local nonprofit so it relies on donations from the community to protect pets.

HSPPR has more information on its website about donating and volunteering.