45 years later, this Colorado Springs cold case remains unsolved

COLORADO SPRINGS – Monday, February 7th, 2022, will mark the 45th year that a Colorado Springs cold case has been left unsolved.

On February 7th, 1977, 14-year-old Maria Honzell babysat two young boys at the Suncrest Apartments off North Nevada Avenue.

When their mother returned home, she found Maria had been stabbed to death. Police also said there were signs of sexual assault. According to the boys’ mom, nothing was out of place, nothing had been stolen, and nothing had been destroyed. Her two sons had been left alone and were safe.

Investigators told FOX21 in 2019, based on the physical evidence at the scene, the lack of forced entry, they surmised that Maria probably knew her attacker or at least felt comfortable enough or safe enough to at least answer the door.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.