$43.6 million offered in federal aid for Boulder County Fires and Wind Storm

TOPSHOT – Flames engulf homes as the Marshall Fire spreads through a neighborhood in the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado on December 30, 2021. – Hundreds of homes are feared lost in fast-moving wildfires in the US state of Colorado, officials said Thursday, as flames tear through areas desiccated by a historic drought. At least 1,600 acres have burned in Boulder County, much of it suburban, with warnings that deaths and injuries were likely as the blaze engulfes hotels and shopping centers. Extreme winds topping 100 mph caused grass fires to quickly spread into the Colorado towns of Superior and Louisville resulting in the mandatory evacuation of over 30,000 residents. Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency due to the grass fires in Boulder County. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER – In the three weeks since President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the Marshall Fire and straight-line winds in Colorado, federal agencies have provided more than $43.6 million in grants and loans to assist in recovery as of Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

A total of 2,645 people in Boulder County have applied with FEMA for assistance. FEMA has approved $802,354 through the Individuals and Households program, consisting of $679,540.95 in Housing Assistance for home repairs and rental expenses and $122,813.35 in Other Needs Assistance for repair or replacement of personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, moving expenses and other disaster-related needs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $42,848,000 in low interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses.

Boulder County community members affected by the disaster can still apply for assistance or check on the status of their application in the following ways:

Going on-line to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MST.

Visiting the Disaster Recovery Center at 1755 S. Public Road, Lafayette, Colorado. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST daily.

Downloading the FEMA mobile app for smartphones.

The application deadline is Tuesday, March 2, 2022.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program (PA) is a grant program which offers funding for rebuilding necessary infrastructure to state and local governments and certain types of private nonprofit organizations following a presidential disaster declaration. Assistance is available for debris removal and emergency protective measures taken to promote public safety.

The federal cost share for eligible work is no less that 75%, and the state is conducting informational briefings for potential applicants on how to apply.

FEMA’s Mitigation Community Education & Outreach team provides mitigation advice to community members affected by the Marshall Fire and straight-line wind event. Topics include home repair, ignition resistant construction, wind resistant construction, putting together supply kits and hiring a contractor.

From Thursday, Jan. 20 through Tuesday, Jan. 25, the team will be at McGuckin Hardware located at 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, Colorado.

In the coming weeks, outreach will continue at additional local home improvement stores, below:

Thursday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Feb. 1: Home Depot, 1600 29th St, Boulder, Colorado

Thursday, Feb. 3 – Tuesday, Feb. 8: Lowe’s, 1171 Dillon Rd, Louisville, Colorado

Thursday, Feb. 10 – Tuesday, Feb. 15: Home Depot, 393 S Hover Rd, Longmont, Colorado

Thursday, Feb. 17 – Tuesday, Feb. 22: Lowe’s, 355 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont, Colorado

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Tuesday, March 1: Ace Hardware, 1727 Main St, Longmont, Colorado.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance: In Boulder County, the last day to file claims with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is Thursday, Feb. 3. To learn more and start a claim, click here.

2,098 cumulative survivor interactions have taken place at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.

497 FEMA housing inspections have been completed.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams visited 2,079 homes and businesses and have so far interacted with 1,686 survivors.

FEMA Mitigation Specialists have provided rebuilding and repair advice to 475 survivors through their outreach at local home improvement stores and at the Disaster Recovery Center.

To learn more about the recovery efforts, visit the FEMA disaster webpage, the Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management webpage or the Boulder County webpage.

For the Small Business Administration information, click here.