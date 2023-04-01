403 Fire grows to 1,215 acres, 25% containment

(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — A wildland fire that started in Park County, Colorado, has grown to 1,215 acres and is at 25 percent containment Saturday morning on April 1, according to Park County.

Despite windy conditions, firefighters were able to keep the fire’s growth to a minimum, overnight. 123 personnel are responding to the fire.

Red Flag Warnings will persist across most of southern Colorado on Saturday.

Evacuation shelters were made available at the following locations:

Call the evacuation line at (719) 836-4200 for updates.

Lake George Community Center located at 39141 US Highway 24, Lake George, CO 80827.

Those with large animals and livestock were asked to evacuate to the Lake George Fairgrounds located at 37371 Highway 24 in Lake George, CO 80827.

Those with small cats and dogs were asked to evacuate to the Teller County Animal Shelter located at 308 Weaverville Rd, Divide. Call ( 719) 868-7707 for questions. Request evacuation assistance from Animal Control through Teller County Dispatch at (719) 687-9652 . TCSO said large animals will be housed at PBJ Ranch or the Teller County Fairgrounds. Those with chickens, peafowl, or geese should contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs at (719) 473-1741 .



Woodland Park Community Church located at 800 Valley View Drive.

Donation drop-off locations:

Park County: Lake George Fire Protection District located at 8951 Colorado Road 90, Lake George.

Teller County: Teller County Sheriff’s Office in Divide located at 11400 US-24.

Courtesy of Teller County Sheriff’s Office; 403 Fire as of Friday, March 31 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Lisa Ivey

On Thursday, March 30, a wildfire was reported at approximately 10:52 a.m. by a nearby resident, according to Park County. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) alerted the community of visible smoke behind the Florissant Fossil Beds.

Those living within a one-mile radius of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane in Park County were given a mandatory evacuation order due to the wildfire.

Courtesy of Park County; Map shows 403 Fire at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. Evacuation area shown in purple & location of new fire marked. Courtesy of Teller County Sheriff’s Office; Mandatory evacuations in red and pre-evacuations in yellow on Thursday, March 30.

Evacuations were ordered for the following areas:

The area within a one-mile radius of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane.

The area north to northeast of Homestake Place and County Road 403 was given a mandatory evacuation order.

The area near County Road 46 and Wilson Drive.

Wilson Lakes and Forest Glenn subdivisions.

Courtesy of Park County; Map shows origin and location of fire by 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

By 3:55 p.m., the wildfire burning between Lake George and Guffey had reached 30 acres with minor spread to the north and northeast, per Park County.

By 5:49 p.m., the wildland fire, now referred to as the 403IC Fire, was burning approximately half a mile from the Teller County line, according to Park County.

An additional evacuation center was made available in Woodland Park with the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado responding with volunteers, supplies and medical services.

Later in the evening, Peak Alerts notified the community that power and gas would be cut off south of Highway 24 and west of Teller 1 to the county line at 8:20 p.m.

Courtesy of Teller County Sheriff’s Office; 403 Fire Thursday evening on March 30

Courtesy of Teller County Sheriff’s Office; Map of 403 Fire Thursday evening on March 30

During a press conference Thursday evening, officials said the fire had burned into Teller County. Crews were evacuated due to dangerous winds and unpredictable shifts in wind strength and direction.

TCSO estimated the fire to be 1,047 acres by 8:40 p.m., Thursday night.

Courtesy of Park County; Map shows 403 Fire Friday afternoon on March 31

Courtesy of Teller County Sheriff’s Office; Map shows the 403 Fire on Friday morning, March 31

By Friday morning on March 31, the 403 Fire had grown to 1,100 acres by 11 a.m., per Park County.

All of County Road 403 and County Road 98 east of County Road 61 closed.

During a second press conference Friday morning, the Park County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said it would allow those living in evacuated areas to briefly return to their homes to retrieve any necessary belongings and medications.

By 1:25 p.m., the 403 fire had grown to 1,205 acres. Air support was halted due to strong winds.

By 5:42 p.m., TCSO said it was aware that power was out for some areas of Teller County due to fallen trees. CORE Electric worked to restore power by 8 p.m.

