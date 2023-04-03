(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — The 403 Fire is now up to 60% containment, and crews are now being swapped in to fight the fire on the ground level.

According to a post on the official Facebook page for the fire, the acreage grew to 1,518 on Monday, up less than 100 acres from 1,450 on Sunday. However, the containment has jumped up to 60% from 35% Monday morning.

The handling of the fire has moved to a “Type 4” incident, which the update states is due to a decrease in complexity of fighting the fire. More ground crews will be moved in to fight the fire, instead of engines, and they will be focusing on the head of the fire. Engines will patrol the perimeter and strengthen containment lines, said Park County.

Courtesy: Park County, Colorado

A crew of 63 is currently supporting the firefighting efforts, Park County said. There are no mandatory evacuation orders in place currently, though some neighborhoods remain under pre-evacuation notice. See below map for the most updated pre-evacuation zones.