(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested four suspects in a homicide investigation following the discovery of a man found dead near Old Stage Road on June 10.

Manuel Hernandez-Uribe was found lying along a roadway near the corner of Myron Road and Old Stage Road in unincorporated El Paso County in June 2022.

On Oct. 5, Ector Sarabia-Cabrera, 23, was arrested in connection to this investigation and was booked into the El Paso County Jail. He is currently being held on a $500K bond for the charges of Second Degree Murder, Second Degree Kidnapping With a Deadly Weapon and First Degree Burglary.

The remaining suspects were identified as:

24-year-old Isidrio Sarabia-Gonzalez

34-year-old Braulio Barron-Rubio

29-year-old Yessica Cortes-Barcenas

All three suspects are also being held on respective $500k bonds and are awaiting extradition to the El Paso County Jail. Gonzalez and Rubio are currently being held at a Denver Sheriff’s Department facility. Barcenas is being held at the Adams County jail.