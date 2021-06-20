4 people shot, 1 killed in Aurora shooting; Police searching for suspects

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police say five people were shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. One person was killed.

The shooting happened in the parking lot in the 12500 block of East Mississippi Avenue.

According to police, more than 100 rounds of shots were fired, and more than 50 calls were made to 911.

Police are looking for the suspect or suspects and say this could be gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.