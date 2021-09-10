3rd annual Colorado Run for the Fallen happening this weekend

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The third annual Colorado Run for the Fallen event will soon be underway.

The Honor and Remember – CO Chapter is partnering with Honor and Remember Inc. for a special tribute in honor of the men and women who have died in military service to America during the global War on Terror and to Colorado’s fallen first responders.

A Tribute Team of runners, core relay team and support crew, comprised of active duty, reservists, retired veterans, first responders, Gold Star Family members and patriotic Americans, will embark on a three-day journey from Fort Carson to Fort Logan National Cemetery.

The group will stop at every Hero Marker to honor and remember Colorado’s Fallen Heroes. There, the group will call out each hero by name and pay tribute to their waiting family and friends.

Colorado Run for the Fallen will kick off Friday morning at 7 o’clock with a short ceremony at the Mountain Post Global War on Terrorism Fallen Soldier’s Memorial at Fort Carson.

Each day will begin at 7 a.m. and will conclude with an End of Day Ceremony (times to be posted).

The group’s schedule is as follows:

Day 1 (Friday, Sept. 10): Fort Carson to Peterson AFB to United States Air Force Academy

Day 2 (Saturday, Sept. 11): USAFA to Fire Station 152 in Castle Rock 485 Crystal Valley Pkwy

Day 3 (Sunday, Sept. 12): Fire Station 152 to Fort Logan National Cemetery 4400 Kenyon Avenue, Denver, CO 80236

Times and Route Maps with Hero Marker Locations can be found here. You can also follow the group via on Colorado Run for the Fallen’ Facebook page.