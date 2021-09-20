39 Colorado legislators express support of abortion rights

FILE – In this May 5, 2021, file photo, Texas state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, center at lectern, stands with fellow lawmakers in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas, as she opposes a bill introduced that would ban abortions as early as six weeks and allow private citizens to enforce it through civil lawsuits, under a measure given preliminary approval by the Republican-dominated House. Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

DENVER – Thirty-nine Colorado legislators signed on to an amicus brief to show their support of legal abortion in Dobbs v. Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court case likely to decide the future of reproductive freedom in the United States. The brief, signed by 897 state legislators, represents the strongest showing ever recorded of state legislators supporting legal abortion nationwide.

The lawsuit challenges a Mississippi law that banned abortion services after 15 weeks of pregnancy — well before the 24-week precedent established by Roe v. Wade. The Texas and Mississippi laws are two of nearly 600 anti-abortion bills introduced in 2021—the most state legislative attacks on abortion rights since Roe.

“I’m proud to join nearly 900 lawmakers in states across the country who are taking action at the Supreme Court to stop state abortion bans,” said Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo. “Attacks on health care, like the new laws in Texas and Mississippi and those that have been proposed here in Colorado by Republicans are dangerous and deprive people of their constitutional rights.”

Colorado Democrats continued to defend the right to reproductive care by defeating legislation that had plans to criminalize abortion and create a state abortion registry. Legislators also expanded access to legal abortion care through lifting restrictions facing survivors of sexual violence who are Medicaid patients.

“Today I joined nearly 900 state legislators to stand up for the right to safe and accessible abortion,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood. “I am dismayed by the blatant attempts to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that would jeopardize health care rights for millions of people. While states work to restrict and even outright ban a person’s right to an abortion, here in Colorado we remain committed to protecting everyone’s reproductive freedoms and preventing dangerous policies like those in Texas and Mississippi from ever moving forward in our state.”

A complete list of Colorado legislators signed on to the amicus brief is as follows:

