(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care (PPHPC) hosted the 38th annual Trees of Life Lightning Ceremony at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) Saturday, Nov. 7.

To celebrate the memories of loved ones, the names of those who have passed were read aloud in remembrance prior to the trees being illuminated. One tree was illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of first responders and military members. PPHPC says the trees will remain lit through the winter holiday season.

According to PPHPC, the organization is the only nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider in El Paso and Teller Counties since 1980. Its mission is to help patients experiencing chronic and terminal illnesses find comfort, dignity and peace.