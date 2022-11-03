(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Nov. 3, 38 men and women from the 74th Police Officer Class joined the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) in a graduation ceremony at Village Seven Presbyterian Church.

The 74th recruit class has undergone 29 weeks of rigorous hands-on training, testing, and more. CSPD said every new officer has successfully passed their POST certification test and is ready to begin their service to the Colorado Springs community.

Among the speakers at the graduation, which was live streamed on CSPD’s Facebook page, was Mayor John Suthers, who spoke to the graduates and their families, and thanked them for dedicating themselves to becoming law enforcement officers in Colorado Springs.

“I’m here today to thank all 38 of you for your commitment to serve our city and its citizens as police officers,” said Suthers. “And I don’t only want to congratulate the graduates today, I want to congratulate their families, and thank all of you for the sacrifices they’ve made.”

CSPD said the 74th recruit class has much to be proud of, not just in their achievement but in the varied backgrounds and experiences they now offer to the city:

Six graduates can speak a foreign language

The youngest graduate is 22 years old, and the oldest is 43

They come from 17 different states, to include Puerto Rico & Guam

21 graduates have served, or are currently serving, in the Armed Forces

1 graduate holds a Master’s degree, 19 hold Bachelor’s degrees, 9 hold Associate degrees, with the remaining graduates having some form of college experience

A total of 11 have prior law enforcement experience

Recruit Mitchell Smith spoke candidly to his graduating class, and shared a glimpse into the experiences they all shared, and the bond those experiences formed moving forward in their shared duty to the city.

“28 weeks ago we all met as strangers, knowing nothing about each other, except that we would be bound by this experience that lay ahead of us,” Smith said. “Although I would still consider many of these fine folks to be strange, we are strangers no more.”

Following their graduation, the cadets will spend the next 15 weeks in additional training before they begin responding to calls on their own.